KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 01, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 224.50 226.50 DKK 30.39 30.49
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.00 62.62 NOK 22.16 22.26
UAE DIRHAM 64.00 64.64 SEK 20.92 21.02
EURO 231.00 233.30 AUD $ 148.00 150.00
UK POUND 267.00 269.70 CAD $ 170.00 172.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54350 1.56350 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 230.08 231.08 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
