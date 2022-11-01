D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday informed Supreme Court that ‘he was not aware of any statement or undertaking having been made on his or PTI senior leadership’s behalf on May 25’ regarding holding of protest at D-Chowk’.

The PTI chairman in pursuant of Supreme Court order filed a preliminary submission, while advocates Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed, who had represented the PTI on May 25 before the apex court, on Monday, filed their replies. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the matter on 2nd November.

The bench on October 26 had sought replies from Imran Khan, and the PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations that PTI breached its undertaking given to Court on May 25 not to hold a protest, at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Khan, who filed the statement through advocate Salman Akram Raja, sought time until November 3 to file reply in light of the factual details contained in the reports of the agencies, Islamabad police and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

He further submitted that neither the senior leadership of the PTI nor he was aware about the apex court’s 25th May order not to hold protest at D Chowk.

He stated he holds the august court in the highest regard and “that no question arises of his knowingly violating an undertaking made before the Court or not obeying an order made by this court.” Awan in his reply stated: “I was neither a party in constitutional petition nor criminal original of the federal government. I was conveyed court’s call through Faisal Fareed, while I was doing a case before the Islamabad High Court.”

“Thus as a senior counsel of the court, I appeared to assist this apex court on call,” he added.

According the agencies and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad, attorney general for Pakistan’s reports neither any allegation is levelled against him nor even his name is mentioned in all the reports, he said, adding; therefore, the verbal blame raised by the law officer, in any, have no credence at all.

“The name of Imran Khan was neither mentioned by both the counsels appearing at the court’s call, nor is it referred in the order dated 25-05-2022. Instead the word use is top leadership,” he added.

The reply submitted by Faisal Fareed said that he was neither a party in Const. P. No.19/2022 nor was arrayed as party in the Crl. Org. P. No.148/2022. He further informed that neither the PTI nor its leaders were either party nor represented by the undersigned.

He submitted that he took up the labour on court’s call, adding Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) had filed the petition before the apex court, and on May 25 he along with other bar members, was also present in the court room in solidarity, with IHCBA President Shoaib Shaheen/ the petitioner.

He informed that during the proceedings, he was called on the rostrum by the bench and he was further directed to seek instructions from PTI leadership.

“In due reverence to this Court and pursuant to its instructions, he tried to establish contact with leadership but he was unable to contact with any senior leader including his brother, Fawad Chaudhry. Meanwhile, he came to know that Babar Awan Senior Counsel was appearing before the IHC he immediately rushed to the High Court and apprised Awan regarding the situation.

Fareed further informed that they contacted PTI secretary general Asad Umar and he was informed about the hearing and court instructions. “Following instructions from him, Babar Awan, accordingly informed the Court that the venue which was provided for the rally of JUI-F sometimes ago, being the ground/ area between H-9 and G-9 should be made available to PTI, also to hold its rally,” he added.

