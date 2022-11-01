AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on growing fears over Chinese demand

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker than expected manufacturing data in China, the biggest consumer, raised concerns over demand weakness.

COVID restrictions are affecting factories in numerous Chinese cities and the yuan fell to its weakest since 2007, making dollar-priced metals costlier for local buyers.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.5% at $7,437 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries have fallen more than 30% from their March peak as Chinese economic growth has faltered and Europe and the United States look likely to enter recessions.

“Sentiment towards China is very bearish at the moment. You can’t rule out that copper will dip below $7,000, but that should be a buying opportunity,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, pointing to expectations of tight copper supply in the coming years.

China’s central bank again said it will step up credit support for the economy and keep the yuan steady.

However, investors remain unsettled by the appointment at a Communist Party Congress this month of loyalists to President Xi Jinping and a stepping up of zero-COVID policies.

Elsewhere in the world, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points this week, stifling economic growth in an attempt to bring down rampant inflation.

The Bank of England is also poised for a bumper rate increase and European inflation surged past expectations yet again, reaching a record high that suggests more rate rises could follow.

LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,205 a tonne, zinc slid 3.9% to $2,712, nickel lost 1.5% to $21,810, lead fell 1.5% to $1,957 and tin was down 2.3% at $17,690.

Copper prices copper rate copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on growing fears over Chinese demand

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories