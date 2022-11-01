FlyJinnah commences commercial operations today with three aircraft

KARACHI: FlyJinnah, which is commencing its commercial operations with three aircraft from November 1 (Tuesday), has planned to extend its fleet to five in the next 12 months.

Talking to Daily Business Recorder after the inaugural ceremony held at a local hotel here, Shahnawaz Nawabi, one of the directors of the airline said that FlyJinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier and fourth private airline of the country, is commencing its commercial operations with three aircraft for five domestic sectors – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar from November 1.

“The process to add three more domestic sectors – Skardu, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan is in progress and the airline has planned to induct at least two more aircraft in the next 12 months,” Shahnawaz said.

In reply to a question, Shahnawaz termed Fly Jinnah A320 aircraft, which are four-year-old and manufactured in 2019 as the latest as compared to the aircraft being operated by other carriers.

He said that these carriers were doing their commercial operations with older aircraft than the FlyJinnah, which is also offering free in-flight entertainment, comfortable seats, and sufficient leg space to the passengers at affordable fares.

Answering another question, Shahnawaz said that Lakson Group owns major shareholding as per the rules of the government of Pakistan and confirmed that Lakson Group has over 51 percent equity in the airline.

Furthermore, he said that Air Arabia was providing training and technical support to FlyJinnah, which is commencing its commercial operations under Air Arabia’s successful low-cost business model.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Shahnawaz said: “Our priority is to create healthy competition among the carriers, operating in Pakistan to ensure more benefits to the customers”.

Arman Yahia, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Fly Jinnah said that the airline would commence its international operations after 12 months of domestic operations, a mandatory requirement by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

He said FlyJinnah is the only low-cost carrier in Pakistan, which is offering in-flight entertainment, generous seats, sufficient legroom, and 10kg baggage to our domestic customers.

“Pakistan aviation industry has growth potential and we believe in competition to ensure maximum benefits to the passengers,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022