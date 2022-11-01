AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 31, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 31, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,264.66
High:                      41,376.09
Low:                       41,140.34
Net Change:                   124.32
Volume (000):                 34,660
Value (000):               1,852,055
Makt Cap (000)         1,565,736,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,794.07
NET CH                     (+) 67.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,394.31
NET CH                     (+) 22.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,189.47
NET CH                      (+) 9.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,526.09
NET CH                     (+) 87.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,633.63
NET CH                      (+) 7.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,174.61
NET CH                     (+) 54.11
------------------------------------
As on:               31-October-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

