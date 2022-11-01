KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 31, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,264.66 High: 41,376.09 Low: 41,140.34 Net Change: 124.32 Volume (000): 34,660 Value (000): 1,852,055 Makt Cap (000) 1,565,736,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,794.07 NET CH (+) 67.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,394.31 NET CH (+) 22.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,189.47 NET CH (+) 9.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,526.09 NET CH (+) 87.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,633.63 NET CH (+) 7.13 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,174.61 NET CH (+) 54.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-October-2022 ====================================

