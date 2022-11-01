Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 31, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,264.66
High: 41,376.09
Low: 41,140.34
Net Change: 124.32
Volume (000): 34,660
Value (000): 1,852,055
Makt Cap (000) 1,565,736,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,794.07
NET CH (+) 67.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,394.31
NET CH (+) 22.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,189.47
NET CH (+) 9.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,526.09
NET CH (+) 87.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,633.63
NET CH (+) 7.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,174.61
NET CH (+) 54.11
------------------------------------
As on: 31-October-2022
====================================
