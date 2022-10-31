AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Voting peaceful in NA-45 constituency

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Polling for the by-election on the vacant seat of National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held on Sunday, which remained largely peaceful.

Amid tight security arrangements, the polling process, which commenced at 8:00 AM, continued without any interval till 5:00 PM. As many as 2,100 policemen were deputed on polling duty, officials concerned said.

119 out of 143 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 21 others as sensitive. The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

A total of sixteen candidates are in the run for the seat, including PTI chief Imran Khan and Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A tough competition is expected between Imran Khan and Jamil Khan.

There are 198,618 registered voters in the constituency. The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations — 119 of them have been declared very sensitive and 24 others sensitive, according to the spokesman.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday visited the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan was also present on this occasion.

The IGP was briefed regarding the security arrangements for polling in NA-45 Kurram bye-election. The Secretary Election Commission expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and security measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP by election polling stations NA 45 constituency

Comments

1000 characters

Voting peaceful in NA-45 constituency

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories