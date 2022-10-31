Torkham terminal to be ready next year: officials

PESHAWAR: General Manager (GM) National Logistic Cell (NLC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Col Aziz Khattak (retd) and senior manager Torkham, Lt-Col Abdul Sattar (retd) said construction work on modern trade terminal at Torkham border will complete next year.

They were talking to Director, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi during his visit to Khyber Terminal NLC Jamrud, said in a press release on Sunday.

The project, the NLC authorities would help promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and Central Asian States (CAS) and usher revolution in regional trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi termed the construction of modern terminal at Torkham border a milestone for promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan and has called for acceleration of the pace of work on the project to complete without any further delay. Work on the project was begun in 2014, but the pace of work remained very slow, which resulted in delaying its completion within the stipulated time frame.

Sarhadi, who is also a former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that facilities including baggage scanner walk-through-in gate, display centre, warehouse, vehicle’s weight machine, while banks, customs clearing and forwarding agents will also be provided offices in the modern trade terminal.

Later, GM NLC KP Col Aziz Khattak (retd) presented souvenir to Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

