Oct 31, 2022
Pakistan

FIA arrests 3 passengers with fake travel documents

INP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:15am
KARACHI: Three passengers have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at Karachi airport over possessing fake travel documents.

Sources said the passengers arrived in Karachi from Iran with fake travel documents. The arrested have been identified as Tayyab Raza, Afzal Ahmed and Hamza Maqsood, who landed at Karachi airport with fake Austrian Visas on their passports.

The accused have been handed over to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell for interrogation. Yesterday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials arrested three passengers from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were named on ECL.

