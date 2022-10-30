AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2022 01:16pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s economists said the US Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the US Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see “real changes in behaviour.”

Federal Reserve’s next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies.

Goldman’s economists added that the journey to 5% hike includes increases of 75 basis points this week, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February and March, the report added.

The report said Goldman cited three reasons for expecting the Fed to hike beyond February -an “uncomfortably high” inflation, the need to cool the economy as fiscal tightening ends and price-adjusted incomes climb, and avoiding a premature easing of financial conditions.

Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time at the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Nov. 1-2.

Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous undertaking this year.

Stocks have repeatedly rebounded from lows on expectations of a so-called Fed pivot, only to be crushed anew by fresh evidence of persistent inflation or a central bank bent on maintaining its pace of rate increases.

Also read

bloomberg Goldman Sachs Group David Solomon

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Day 3: PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to resume from Muridke today

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

‘Lot of progress’ in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Polling underway for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Read more stories