LCCI urges FBR to extend tax return filing date

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has demanded the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue to extend the date for the filing of income tax returns till December 31.

In a statement issued, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the date should be extended by at least two month so that business community can easily submit their returns.

They said that the Federal Board of Revenue has already amended the Income Tax Rules 2002 according to which the authority is drafting an income tax return form in Urdu language which is yet to be notified. They demanded that this form should be applicable for the year 2022, as though it will take time to be understood by the business community.

They said that business community will not be able to file their tax returns till October 31 due to various reasons.

FBR LCCI tax return filing date

