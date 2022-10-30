AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Pakistan

UHS unveils new structure for PhD programmes

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has announced a new structure of the university’s PhD programmes and said that the doctoral degree would now be completed in three to four years.

Addressing the PhD students of the university, the VC said that all scholars who had been registered to various doctorate programmes for five years or more would be served notices to submit their thesis in the next six months otherwise their registration would be canceled and they would be asked to pay back all expenses incurred on their training up to this date by the university.

Prof Rathore further said that all the students would be full-time PhD students and part-time students would not be allowed in any doctoral programme. He added that the comprehensive exam would be conducted within one year in the third week of December. After that, the allocation of supervisors would be done by UHS Medical Education Department in consultation with the concerned head of the department.

UHS VC said that the synopsis would be approved within 6 months after the comprehensive exam whereas the research work would be completed in the next 18 to 24 months. He stated that the progress of students’ research would be monitored on quarterly basis by a subject committee and UHS Medical Education Department and the eligibility for submission of the thesis would be subject to those progress reports.

He further said that the admission test for PhD programmes would be held in the fourth week of November every year. Interviews would be conducted in December whereas the first merit list would be displayed in the first week of January. Classes would commence in the second week of January every year.

The VC gave a time of 15 days to all enrolled PhD students for the self-audit to find out difficulties in completion of their degrees. The university would help them out in this regard. He directed the Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer to issue the minutes of the meetings of the university’s syndicate and other statutory bodies on matters related to academics within 72 hours.

