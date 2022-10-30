AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Pakistan

Dengue situation under control in Punjab: secy

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
LAHORE: The situation of dengue in the province is under control and dengue patients are extended best quality treatment facilities.

Dengue patients are being treated in 809 beds out of 1905 allocated in government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Shoaib Jadoon chaired an important meeting in his office in which situation of dengue throughout the province and the medical facilities for dengue patients in government teaching hospitals were reviewed. The MS of all government teaching hospitals gave a briefing to the Special Secretary.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary said that the situation of dengue in Punjab is being monitored on daily basis. He added that dengue patients in Punjab are getting free treatment and treatment facility through Health Card.

Shoaib Jadoon praised the administration for bringing a clear reduction in the death rate due to dengue this year compared to last year in Punjab. We are providing excellent medical facilities to dengue patients in all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab, he said. He said that every government teaching hospital being ensured with at least three CBC analyzers.

Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon further said that dengue counters are fully functional in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Provision of medicines for dengue patients is being ensured in all teaching government hospitals of Punjab, he added.

