PARTLY FACETIOUS: What happened on Pakistan’s Fateful Thursday Past?

“What’s the difference between a politician, a journalist and a spy chief?”

“Oh dear.”

“Aesop, the guy who wrote over 600 fables including the one about the tortoise and the hare, said we hang petty thieves and appoint great ones to public office.”

“That’s precisely what The Khan says.”

“Right, and that means it is high time that The Little Three – Nawaz Sharif, Zardari sahib and The Maulana – share…”

“What their wealth? You crazy!”

“Not wealth, information about the source of their wealth, it isn’t going to go away now, just ignoring it and harping on the iqama conviction has not convinced the swing voters which the party needs to gain a majority in Punjab.”

“OK and to The Khan I quote Bonaparte, in politics stupidity is not a handicap…wait, wait no disrespect intended…Churchill said that in war you can only be killed once but in politics many times.”

“Indeed and I would like to add that a journalist’s information is not always impeccable, Daniel Pearl for example was lured with the prospect of a scoop…”

“Sun Tzu, the Chinese philosopher said, spies cannot be usefully employed without a certain intuitive sagacity.”

“And so what is your conclusion of what happened on Pakistan’s Fateful Thursday Past?”

“We lost to Zimbabwe in the T-20 by one run.”

“Really, that’s your take on the Fateful Thursday?”

“Well that’s a source of real concern to me; in our politics the die is cast, a phrase attributed to Julius Caesar after he crossed the Rubicon, so we have to wait and see who has or will cross our Ravi.”

“I don’t understand.”

“Caesar crossed the Rubicon which precipitated civil war that installed Caesar as the dictator….”

“Right but Caesar headed the army and when the Senate asked him to disband it…”

“Right, an army can be of the people, of journalists or the actual army!”

“But one word of caution to all: don’t accuse without first presenting proof, and always, always, remember that even a rat, if cornered will bare its teeth.”

