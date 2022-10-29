AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
‘Cash for worker’ programme launched in Sindh

APP Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Friday launched an excellent initiative of "Cash for Work" for Sindh’s labourers hit hard by the flood.

Federal Minister initiated Cash for Work at Pehlwan Khan Khoso Jamshoro, said a press release here Friday.

During his visit, Sajid Hussain Turi was accompanied by in charge of ILO in Pakistan, Manzor khan in charge of ILO in Pakistan, DG labour Singh, officials of the Pakistan workers’ federation, and officials of the Pakistan People’s party Sindh.

Minister hailed the Cash for Work as a great opportunity as this is a project that has been launched first time in the history of Pakistan to help the labourers in flood-devastated areas.

Under the Cash for Work program, the labourers will do the maintenance work of their personalized houses and maintenance of the roads and streets of their villages, and they will be given daily wages as compensation for their work. This program is initiated by the Ministry of OP&HRD in collaboration with ILO.

He further added that “Forty thousand affected workers will be registered under the Cash for Work program. This program incentivizes women's empowerment, as the women of the affected families will be provided with all the necessary to women to produce handicrafts and will be paid for that daily, which will improvise their well-being and enhance sustainable development.

Sajid Turi said that Pakistan has been drenched by extreme monsoon rains that have led to the country’s worst flooding in a decade. The floods have affected more than 33 million people and destroyed or damaged more than 1 million houses. 3.6 million Pakistani workers have become unemployed due to floods.

“Chairman Pakistan’s Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has given clear instructions to help all affected workers of the country by providing them assistance so that they can restore their living and can overcome the unprecedented and shocking devastation caused by the flood,” said Minister.

During his visit to Karachi, Federal Minister for OP&HRD also attended the 9th Employer of the year award ceremony organized by The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) as a guest of honour. Turi said that providing a stimulating and supportive work environment is the top priority of the incumbent government. He said that improved working conditions include health and safety at work, corporate social responsibility, training, and skill development initiatives that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the employees that in turn benefit the economy of the country.

Federal Minister said he has issued instructions to EOBI headquarters to register the employees working in private industries so that they can get their legitimate benefits.

Expressing his solidarity with labourers, Turi added that it is part of the manifesto of the People’s Party that workers and labourers should be taken care of and given rights according to the laws of the ILO.

