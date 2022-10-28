AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Sunak, Macron agree greater cooperation on Channel migrants: UK PM’s office

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2022 04:30pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron Friday in their first call since Sunak took office agreed on greater cooperation to prevent migrant Channel crossings, Downing Street said.

A spokesperson said the leaders “committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organised criminals”.

Sunak stressed the “importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers”.

This year, a record number of 37,570 people have crossed the Channel to England in small boats.

The issue has caused a major political headache for the UK government, which promised tighter border controls after leaving the European Union.

Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.

The Times reported on Friday, citing government sources, that Sunak wants to tighten up terms of a draft deal with France on cross-Channel cooperation and make it “more ambitious”.

UK’s Sunak and India’s Modi talk trade in first call: Downing St

Sunak wants the draft deal with France to include a minimum number of French officers patrolling beaches, the report said.

It said the prime minister also wants new internal targets for the UK interior ministry to process 80 percent of asylum claims within six months, to reduce the current backlog.

Sunak’s interior minister, Suella Braverman, supports a government plan to send migrants illegally crossing the Channel to Rwanda.

Macron released a statement on his discussion with Sunak in which the French president said he was ready to “work closely” with Sunak to deepen bilateral relations, particularly on defence and energy.

The men are set to hold a joint summit next year.

England france Emmanuel Macron Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK France relation

Comments

1000 characters

Sunak, Macron agree greater cooperation on Channel migrants: UK PM’s office

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Rupee records 3rd successive loss, settles at 222.47 against US dollar

Pakistan needs $16.3bn to recover from flood damages, says govt

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Oil falls as China widens COVID curbs

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Read more stories