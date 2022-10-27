AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Sunak and India’s Modi talk trade in first call: Downing St

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2022 09:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi he “hoped” they could agree a trade pact, Downing Street said, despite missing a Diwali deadline to seal the deal.

The two leaders held their first conversation after Sunak, a practising Hindu with Punjabi roots, became the UK’s third leader in two months on Tuesday following the departure of Liz Truss.

Many Indians are said to be delighting in someone with roots in their country becoming Britain’s first prime minister of colour, in a milestone year for Delhi’s relationship with its former colonial ruler.

Sunak told Modi he was “a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India, and intended to build on this relationship to develop ever closer ties,” his office said in a readout of the call.

“The prime minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive free trade agreement,” it added.

Downing Street noted the leaders – set to meet in person at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia – “also agreed to work together as two great democracies to strengthen the developing economies of the world”.

Rishi Sunak appointed crisis-hit UK’s first prime minister of colour

It cited security, defence and the “economic partnership” as key areas for cooperation.

At the same time, London announced UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India on Friday for a two-day visit to meet his counterpart and “discuss strengthening the UK-India relationship”.

The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for 18 months, but missed a previously hoped-for deadline to conclude it by the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, which began on October 24.

The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after contentiously leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.

Sunak’s parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.

He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

India celebrated 75 years since the end of British rule in August, just weeks before becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy when its GDP overtook the United Kingdom’s, according to IMF figures.

Narendra Modi India Rishi Sunak Britain trade pact

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Sunak and India’s Modi talk trade in first call: Downing St

In massive upset, Pakistan go down by 1 run against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Qureshi say PTI’s long march will remain peaceful, encourages people to participate

SBP-held forex reserves fall $157mn to stand at $7.44bn, ADB's loan to be reflected next week

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Black Day: PM Shehbaz says world should not turn blind eye to IIOJK issue

Attack on Taliban vehicle carrying military employees kills five

Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

Saudi Arabia should 'not be blamed' for protecting its interests

Read more stories