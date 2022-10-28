AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.49%)
GGGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.08%)
TPL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.62%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -41.3 (-1%)
BR30 15,123 Decreased By -163.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,125 Decreased By -165.4 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall into 4,001-4,071 ringgit range

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 11:42am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support of 4,114 ringgit per tonne and fall into 4,001-4,071 ringgit range.

A five-wave cycle from 3,594 ringgit completed around a key resistance at 4,253 ringgit.

The authentic top of the wave 5 is the Thursday high of 4,255 ringgit.

A double-top formed around 4,253 ringgit which will be confirmed when the contract breaks 4,114 ringgit.

It will suggest a target of 3,924 ringgit.

Palm oil may retest support of 4,114 ringgit

Resistance is at 4,194 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,253-4,322 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the low volatility over the past few days represents an exhaustion of the rise.

A decent correction is due, which could be classified as a pullback towards an inverted head-and-shoulders.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may fall into 4,001-4,071 ringgit range

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Read more stories