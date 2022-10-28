AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records 3rd successive loss, settles at 222.47 against US dollar

  • Since October 13, the currency has lost Rs4.09 against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 04:11pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered losses for the third successive session against the US dollar, and settled with a depreciation of 0.44% in the inter-bank on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 222.47 after a fall of Re0.97. Since October 13, the rupee has decreased by Rs4.09 or 1.84% against the US dollar.

On Thursday, rupee had registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar, and closed at 221.5 after a fall of Re0.82 or 0.37% in the inter-bank.

Markets have been gripped with negative sentiment amid an escalation of political tensions in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to start a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (today).

In another key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were down $157 million to clock in at $7.44 billion for the week ending October 21, 2022. Pakistan's total liquid foreign exchange reserves also dropped by $89 million to clock in at $13.16 billion.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan which has been desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to hold on to its overnight gains as expectations for a pivot by the Federal Reserve gathered pace.

Major currencies were higher on the back of a softer dollar, which has declined this week on hopes of a potential Fed pivot.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, and with the euro the most heavily weighted, fell 0.17% to 110.35.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

forex SBP Dollar rate oil price currency rates Dollar's rate US dollar index currency rate today PKR VS USD usd rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee records 3rd successive loss, settles at 222.47 against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Pakistan needs $16.3bn to recover from flood damages, says govt

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

At $524.5bn, India's forex reserves drop to lowest since July 2020

Oil falls as China widens COVID curbs

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

Read more stories