Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated 0.14% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:25am, the rupee was being quoted at 220.99, a depreciation of Re0.31 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s rupee reverted to its old ways against the US dollar, and closed at 220.68 after depreciating Re0.95 or 0.43%.

Experts attributed the rupee's decline amid political uncertainty after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to start a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (October 28), causing negative sentiment among market players.

In another key development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday released $1.5 billion for Pakistan to support the economy and rehabilitate the affected people in the wake of recent floods.

“State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $1.5 billion from ADB in value 26 October 2022 as disbursement of policy-based loan for the Government of Pakistan. These proceeds have increased the FX reserves of SBP and will be reflected in the reserves for the week ending 28 October 2022,” the central bank said in a tweet on Thursday.

Internationally, the dollar retreated on Thursday as market expectations mounted that the Federal Reserve will tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, pushing the euro further above parity and lifting its other major peers to multi-week highs.

Looking ahead to next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, markets are expecting another 75 basis point hike, although sentiment is building that the Fed will opt for a smaller increase in December.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was up 0.06% at 109.63, following a 1.1% fall overnight.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Thursday, extending a more than 3% rally in the previous session, boosted by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China.

