AGL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
EFERT 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
GGGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
OGDC 70.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
WAVES 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 15,164 Decreased By -122.1 (-0.8%)
KSE100 41,399 Decreased By -203.7 (-0.49%)
KSE30 15,142 Decreased By -148.2 (-0.97%)
Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 09:57am
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

Brent crude futures eased 78 cents, or 0.8%, to $96.18 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1, or 1.1%, at $88.08 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2% and WTI more than 3%.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2% this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1% rise in 2021.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting towards recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective - despite the high interest rates - that’s a direct driver into your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

Oil prices up on surging US exports, refining demand, weak dollar

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe’s hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

