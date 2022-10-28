Dalian iron ore hits 8-week low

MANILA: Iron ore futures fell on Thursday, with the Dalian benchmark contract hitting an eight-week low, as slumping industrial profits in top steel producer China added to a gloomy demand outlook for steelmaking ingredients.
