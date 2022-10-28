Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 27, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,602.86
High: 41,712.08
Low: 41,319.05
Net Change: 62.83
Volume (000): 88,936
Value (000): 4,854,980
Makt Cap (000) 1,584,313,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,923.07
NET CH (-) 141.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,477.79
NET CH (+) 25.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,178.73
NET CH (+) 16.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,542.17
NET CH (-) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,702.15
NET CH (-) 2.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,226.05
NET CH (+) 77.94
------------------------------------
As on: 27-October-2022
====================================
