KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,602.86 High: 41,712.08 Low: 41,319.05 Net Change: 62.83 Volume (000): 88,936 Value (000): 4,854,980 Makt Cap (000) 1,584,313,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,923.07 NET CH (-) 141.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,477.79 NET CH (+) 25.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,178.73 NET CH (+) 16.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,542.17 NET CH (-) 54.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,702.15 NET CH (-) 2.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,226.05 NET CH (+) 77.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-October-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022