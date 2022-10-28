AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock...
Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
First Elite Capital    27.10.2022        03.00       1st Quarterly              Meeting in
Modaraba               Thursday          P.M         Accounts                     Progress
                                                     for the Year
                                                     Ended
                                                     September
                                                     30, 2022
Pakistan State Oil     27.10.2022        03.00       1st Quarterly              Meeting in
Company Limited        Thursday          P.M         Accounts for the             Progress
                                                     Year Ended
                                                     September
                                                     30, 2022
IGI Holdings Ltd.      27.10.2022        03.30       3rd Quarterly              Meeting in
                       Thursday          P.M         Accounts for                 Progress
                                                     the period ended
                                                     September
                                                     30, 2022
Service Industries     27.10.2022        03.00       3rd Quarterly              Meeting in
Limited                Thursday          P.M         Accounts for                 Progress
                                                     the period ended
                                                     September 30, 2022
International          27.10.2022        02.30       3rd Quarterly              Meeting in
Industries Ltd.        Thursday          P.M         Accounts for                 Progress
                                                     the period ended
                                                     September 30, 2022
==========================================================================================

