Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
First Elite Capital 27.10.2022 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Modaraba Thursday P.M Accounts Progress
for the Year
Ended
September
30, 2022
Pakistan State Oil 27.10.2022 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
Year Ended
September
30, 2022
IGI Holdings Ltd. 27.10.2022 03.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
September
30, 2022
Service Industries 27.10.2022 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
September 30, 2022
International 27.10.2022 02.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Industries Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
September 30, 2022
==========================================================================================
