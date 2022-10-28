KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== First Elite Capital 27.10.2022 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Modaraba Thursday P.M Accounts Progress for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 Pakistan State Oil 27.10.2022 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress Year Ended September 30, 2022 IGI Holdings Ltd. 27.10.2022 03.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended September 30, 2022 Service Industries 27.10.2022 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended September 30, 2022 International 27.10.2022 02.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Industries Ltd. Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended September 30, 2022 ==========================================================================================

