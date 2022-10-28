Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock...
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Archroma Pakistan 30.09.2022 200% (F) 1,885.066 55.25 27.12.2022 20.12.2022 to
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 27.12.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments