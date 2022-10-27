AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 27, 2022
Business & Finance

Nissan mulls taking up to 15% stake in Renault’s planned EV unit: report

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 04:46pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor Co is considering investing up to a 15% stake in Renault SA’s planned electric vehicle (EV) unit, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, as the two companies negotiate an overhaul of their decades-old partnership.

The Japanese and French automakers said this month they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan potentially investing in the electric vehicle business being spun out of Renault.

Technology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset

No further details were immediately available.

Nissan said it had no comment to make beyond a joint statement issued by the two firms earlier this month, in which they said they were engaged in discussions on a number of issues, including the EV unit.

Renault Electric vehicle Nissan Motor Co Ltd

