ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is meeting on Thursday (today) with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to approve technical supplementary grant for defence services and Defence Division against critical requirements during CFY 2022-23.

Other agendas of meeting are import of wheat through Gwadar Port, grant of development and production lease in respect of Kandhkot Main Mining lease over an area of 99.76 square meters miles, revival of revoked petroleum exploration licences and effective change of control from M/s Eni Pakistan Limited to Prime International oil and gas company.

ECC approves Rs17bn grant for SAP

Amendment in import policy order 2022 to allow import of the Holy Quran subject to NOC from the relevant federal or provincial authorities and disbursement of salary of PSM for financial year 2022-23 and amendments in decision /directions of ECC meeting held on July 25, 2022 is also in the agenda.

