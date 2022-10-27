AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.97%)
EPCL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GTECH 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.19%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TPLP 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.52%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,103 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 41,509 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,221 Decreased By -52.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee {ECC) of the Cabinet is meeting on Thursday (today) with Finance...
Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is meeting on Thursday (today) with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to approve technical supplementary grant for defence services and Defence Division against critical requirements during CFY 2022-23.

Other agendas of meeting are import of wheat through Gwadar Port, grant of development and production lease in respect of Kandhkot Main Mining lease over an area of 99.76 square meters miles, revival of revoked petroleum exploration licences and effective change of control from M/s Eni Pakistan Limited to Prime International oil and gas company.

ECC approves Rs17bn grant for SAP

Amendment in import policy order 2022 to allow import of the Holy Quran subject to NOC from the relevant federal or provincial authorities and disbursement of salary of PSM for financial year 2022-23 and amendments in decision /directions of ECC meeting held on July 25, 2022 is also in the agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC gwadar port Ishaq Dar finance minister import of wheat Technical Supplementary Grant Defence Division

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 27, 2022 11:41am
Is this funding going to be used against opponent civilians?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories