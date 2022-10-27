AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,122 Decreased By -554.4 (-3.54%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,260 Decreased By -277.2 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: MBS orders release of Pakistanis

APP Published 27 Oct, 2022 06:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday ordered the release of Pakistani citizens jailed in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi in April this year.

The decision was taken by the crown prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him). He also met Saudi Crown Prince and discussed the bilateral as well as the regional situation.

The prime minister had requested the crown prince to pardon the convicted Pakistanis out of compassion.

“May Allah Almighty reward you for this,” the prime minister said and thanked the crown prince for the gesture.

Following the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara had sentenced three Pakistanis with eight years and as many with six years imprisonment. Among those who were given eight years imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years in jail.

Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Masjid-e-Nabwi Pakistani citizens MBS

Comments

1000 characters

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: MBS orders release of Pakistanis

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories