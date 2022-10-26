AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.44%)
MLCF 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.12%)
OGDC 71.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.15%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
TPLP 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.62%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-5.83%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-5.2%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,143 Decreased By -71.8 (-1.7%)
BR30 15,218 Decreased By -457.7 (-2.92%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -576.6 (-1.37%)
KSE30 15,307 Decreased By -230.2 (-1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

BR Web Desk Published 26 Oct, 2022 11:50am
Follow us

Share prices plunged at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 672 points in the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:45am, the KSE-100 Index recovered marginally and was hovering around the 41,609.4, still a fall of 580.63 points or 1.38%.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index shed 157.2 points or 0.37% to close at 42,190.03.

Across the board selling pressure was witnessed at the bourse as political tension engulfed market sentiments.

The development comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to start off a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (October 28).

Addressing a press conference, Khan said that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will begin from Liberty Chowk at 11am and he would lead it to the capital through GT Road.

However, he said that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the long march.

“This was expected after long march announcement by PTI,” Sana Tawfik, vice president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The ongoing political noise is very strong and despite results season, the uncertainty is expected to persist in the market,” she added.

The market expert said that despite recent positive developments including the removal of Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, “political uncertainty is overshadowing the positives”.

Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, said the weekend is key for future direction.

“The impact of the political development will dilute in the coming days, and over the weekend one would get a fairer idea on market direction,” he said.

stocks PTI PSX KSE100 KSE equity political tensions

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal drop against US dollar

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

Read more stories