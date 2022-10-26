KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

Share prices plunged at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 672 points in the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:45am, the KSE-100 Index recovered marginally and was hovering around the 41,609.4, still a fall of 580.63 points or 1.38%.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index shed 157.2 points or 0.37% to close at 42,190.03.

Across the board selling pressure was witnessed at the bourse as political tension engulfed market sentiments.

The development comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to start off a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (October 28).

Addressing a press conference, Khan said that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will begin from Liberty Chowk at 11am and he would lead it to the capital through GT Road.

However, he said that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the long march.

“This was expected after long march announcement by PTI,” Sana Tawfik, vice president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The ongoing political noise is very strong and despite results season, the uncertainty is expected to persist in the market,” she added.

The market expert said that despite recent positive developments including the removal of Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, “political uncertainty is overshadowing the positives”.

Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, said the weekend is key for future direction.

“The impact of the political development will dilute in the coming days, and over the weekend one would get a fairer idea on market direction,” he said.