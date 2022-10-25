Imran Khan says PTI's long march to begin from Lahore on October 28

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Tuesday that his party’s long march towards Islamabad would commence from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28, Aaj News reported.

“I’m announcing that the long march will start on Friday from Liberty Chowk,” he said at a press conference in Lahore.

Imran warns of long march if election date not given in 'few days'

Imran's long march call comes days after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference case.

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Last week, Imran had said that if the election dates were not announced by the government in a "few more days," he will call the party's long march towards Islamabad, warning that he would not delay it beyond October.

Willing to talk to govt if it is ready for new elections: Imran Khan

The PTI leader said he wanted to give the government a few more days for the sake of the country.

"I repeat that they still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will begin my march, and my preparations are almost complete," Imran Khan said.

Former cricketer Imran took office after winning the general elections in 2018 but was forced to step down in April this year following a no-confidence motion.

Since his removal from office, he has looked to mobilise a campaign against the current coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In May, supporters of his party came to blows with the government, clashing with law-enforcement agencies as they moved towards Islamabad's Red Zone.

The PTI still wields clout in the country, evidenced by its victory in the by-polls in July and early this month, largely viewed as a popularity litmus test for party chairman Imran.