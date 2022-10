BERLIN: German banking giant Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said its third-quarter net profit had risen more than fivefold year-on-year as the restructuring programme it began in 2019 bears fruit.

The group’s net profit between July and September reached 1.1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), compared with 194 million euros in the same period last year, it said in a statement.