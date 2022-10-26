AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
GGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
MLCF 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.16%)
OGDC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.18%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.48%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.68%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.56%)
TREET 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.91%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-6.04%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.24%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -73.5 (-1.74%)
BR30 15,204 Decreased By -471.5 (-3.01%)
KSE100 41,596 Decreased By -594.2 (-1.41%)
KSE30 15,299 Decreased By -238.1 (-1.53%)
Oct 26, 2022
APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 282.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48%

APL – another robust quarter!

After a good year (FY22), the oil marketingcompanies’ (OMCs) earnings were expected to comeunderpressure during ...
BR Research Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 09:22am
After a good year (FY22), the oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) earnings were expected to come under pressure during the first quarter of FY23 due to significant inventory losses. These losses have been opined to come from significant inventory losses in 1QFY23 owing to the decline in international crude oil prices along with refinery cracks for petrol particularly. Also, the decline in volumetric sales of petroleum products of around 23 percent during the quarter was likely to affect the overall profitability As a result, the gross margins were expected to slide down significantly.

Attock Petroleum Limited (PSX: APL) however announced almost 80 percent rise in bottomline for 1QFY23 along with a gross profit of 8 percent versus 6.4 percent in 1QFY22. The result for the OMC’s performance was not even close to what the market was expecting. The growth in earnings started at the top with the rise in net sales recorded at 70 percent year-on-year due to higher petroleum product prices. On the volumes side, APL’s sales of petrol, diesel and furnace oil declined by 14, 18 and 40 percent year-on-year during the quarter. APL’s gross profit increased not only due to higher revenue growth but also inventory gains instead of inventory losses.

The OMC’s bottomline grew despite the two times increase in other expenses most likely due to exchange losses. The growth in APL’s earnings is a continuation of the high growth achieved in FY22 where bottomline grew by more than 3.5 times due to higher petroleum product prices, volumetric growth, and massive inventory gains.

