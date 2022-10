Plane carrying Arshad’s body lands at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: The private airline’s plane carrying slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s body landed at Islamabad International Airport, Aaj News reported on Tuesday night.

The family members of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif were present at the airport to receive his body.

Govt taking steps to bring anchorperson’s body from Kenya: Marriyum

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Murad Saeed were also present at the airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022