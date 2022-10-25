AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Govt taking steps to bring anchorperson’s body from Kenya: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said the government was taking all possible measures to promptly repatriate the dead body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The minister visited the residence of the deceased journalist, Arshad Sharif, for condolence on the tragic death.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the dead body would be repatriated as soon as possible.

“The legal process for repatriation of anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s body has started after completion of the identification process by Pakistan High Commissioner in Kenya Syeda Saqlain.”

She urged the media not to speculate over the tragic death, adding specific details of the tragic incident would be shared with the media immediately after receiving from Kenyan authorities.

She said Pakistan high commissioner in Kenya was in contact with Kenyan authorities, adding the envoy had solicited the services of a lawyer for fulfilling legal requirements.

She said the prime minister was grieved over the untimely death and he, in a telephonic conversation with the mother of Arshad, condoled the tragic death. The mother of Arshad Sharif had asked the prime minister to ensure early repatriation of Arshad Sharif’s body from Kenya, she added.

She said the prime minister assured of completing arrangements on a war footing basis, adding the government was in contact with Kenyan authorities in this regard.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Syeda Saqlain, Kenyan police officials, and doctors were currently at the mortuary in Nairobi. Kenyan authorities have been requested to complete the regulatory process as soon as possible.

She said efforts were underway to find out the reasons behind the death of the senior journalist. The Kenyan government has not yet officially announced anything about the death of Arshad Sharif.

She said the government was in close contact with the Kenyan government and the details about the death would be shared immediately with Arshad Sharif’s family after officially receiving from the Kenyan government.

