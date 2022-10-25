AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Saudi Arabia to buy back around $1.27bn of its existing bonds

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 08:00pm
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will buy back just under $1.27 billion of its existing bonds maturing between 2023 and 2026, a stock exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

The indicative final acceptance amount for the bonds, which are being tendered for cash, is non-binding.

Saudi Arabia indicated it would buy back just over $632.5 million of notes due next year, over $249 million of bonds maturing in April 2025, almost $99 million of notes due in October 2025 and more than $287 million in bonds maturing in 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds

No further notes can be tendered for purchase and the expected settlement date is Oct. 27.

The world’s top oil exporter raised $5 billion in sukuk and bonds this month in its first international bond sale since November.

