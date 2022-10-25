AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Army asks govt to conduct 'high-level investigation' into Arshad Sharif’s death

  • Gen Iftikhar says important to find answers over who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident
BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2022 06:27pm
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Tuesday that the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the death of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

These remarks were made by Gen Iftikhar in an interview with a local TV channel.

When asked to comment on allegations related to Sharif’s death, the DG ISPR said only a high-level investigation could put these speculations to rest.

“It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allegations […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said.

Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers over who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident.

“Because in all these stages, unfortunately, allegations are leveled at the end of the day, and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end.

“And this is why we have requested the Government of Pakistan to take legal action against all these people who are leveling allegations without any evidence,” he added.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya on Sunday night. Later, the Kenyan authorities confirmed his killing, calling it a result of “mistaken identity” shooting on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced the formation of a judicial commission under a high court judge to probe into the tragic incident.

"I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner," the PM said in a Twitter post.

The commission will be headed by a high court judge, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday. She said that the judicial panel can also seek assistance from civil society and the media.

In a report, The Star newspaper in Kenya quoted local police as saying that Arshad was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The report added that the incident took place on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Body to arrive on Wednesday

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the body of the late journalist is being repatriated on board a flight departing Nairobi for Doha.

“Onward flight will leave Doha at 1935 hours (25 Oct) and arrive in Islamabad at 1:05 hours tomorrow night,” the FO said.

