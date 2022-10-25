Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to form a judicial commission to conduct a probe into the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Aaj News reported.

The commission will be headed by a high court judge, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday. She said that the judicial panel can also seek assistance from civil society and the media.

Arshad died in Kenya after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique said early Monday morning, a development later confirmed by the police in a statement carried by local media there.

Following the news of his death, PM Shehbaz in a phone call with Kenyan President William Ruto called for a transparent investigation into the late-night shooting on Sunday.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the government to keep journalism institutions on board while it investigates the death.

During the hearing, petitioner Shoaib Razzaq pleaded the court that a judicial commission must be formed to probe the death of Arshad. However, IHC Chief Justice Athar said that the formation of the commission at this stage would not serve any purpose.

“Once the report from the Kenyan government is received and if the petitioner raises any objections to it, we will listen to his concerns,” Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza Shah said.

Kenyan media, quoting local police, says 'mistaken identity'

In a report, The Star newspaper in Kenya quoted local police as saying that Arshad was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The report added that the incident took place on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Body to arrive on Wednesday

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the body of the late journalist is being repatriated on board a flight departing Nairobi for Doha.

“Onward flight will leave Doha at 1935 hours (25 Oct) and arrive in Islamabad 1:05 hours tomorrow night,” the FO said.