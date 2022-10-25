Biden to get updated Covid booster shot

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will get an updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Tuesday and urge more Americans to follow his example ahead of winter.

Biden, 79, contracted the coronavirus three months ago with mild symptoms and already received a second booster for the vaccine at the end of March.

His updated shot, set to be given in front of journalists at the White House, targets two subvariants of the virus.

Officials said Biden will also announce efforts to get more Americans boosted with the new version of the vaccine ahead of major holiday travel periods at Thanksgiving and the end of the year.

“While Covid-19 is not the disruptive force it was when the president took office, the virus continues to evolve. Covid-19, flu, and other respiratory illnesses spread more quickly in the winter, as people gather indoors,” the White House said in a statement.

“As the weather gets colder, Americans must take action to stay protected. We have the tools we need to manage this moment,” it added.

“For most Americans, if they get this updated Covid-19 vaccine, they can go about their lives this fall and winter with the peace of mind that they remain protected against serious illness.”

So far only 20 million Americans, including just one in five elderly people, have got the updated shot, according to the White House.

Biden will be joined by leaders of major pharmacy chains including Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid, as well as Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and other top administration health officials, a spokesman said.