KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of Rs12.70 per unit for KE for fourth quarter of FY 2021-22.

According to Nepra decision K-Electric initially requested a quarterly adjustment for the quarter 4th quarter FY 2021-22 of Rs.14.852/kWh; however, subsequently revised its request to Rs. 14.533/kWh.

On August 31, 2022, public hearing was held by the regulator to reach final decision in the light documents and discussion.

KE seeks negative adjustment in its Sept tariff

On Monday, Nepra has approved and allowed quarterly adjustment Rs.12.6818/kWh.

As per practice, the Government maintains a uniform tariff across the country and generally the differential is adjusted through subsidy.

