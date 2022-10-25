KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of Rs12.70 per unit for KE for fourth quarter of FY 2021-22.

According to Nepra decision K-Electric initially requested a quarterly adjustment for the quarter 4th quarter FY 2021-22 of Rs.14.852/kWh; however, subsequently revised its request to Rs. 14.533/kWh.

On August 31, 2022, public hearing was held by the regulator to reach final decision in the light documents and discussion.

On Monday, Nepra has approved and allowed quarterly adjustment Rs.12.6818/kWh.

As per practice, the Government maintains a uniform tariff across the country and generally the differential is adjusted through subsidy.

