KE seeks negative adjustment in its Sept tariff

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has sought negative adjustment of Rs 4.6/ kWh in its tariff for September 2022 to refund Rs 7.740 billion to its consumers, whereas Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) intends to pass on positive adjustment of Rs 0.2046 / kWh to Discos consumers for September under monthly FCA mechanism.

Both, KE and CPPA-G have submitted their requests for adjustments in their FCAs in accordance with available data. However, Nepra would hold public hearing for KE on October 25, 2022 and CPPA-G on October 26, 2022 to reach the final number. It is presumed that tariffs of both KE and Discos will remain the same in November.

According to data submitted by CPPA-G, in September 2022, hydel generation was 4,403.81 GWh 34.20 per cent of total generation against 5,353.69 GWh in August constituting 38.10 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,449.20 GWh in September, 11.25 percent of total generation against 2,163.01 Gwh in August 2022 which was 15.39 per cent of total generation. The price of coal generation has also reduced to Rs 17.9796 / kWh in September which was Rs 20.5441 per unit in August

However, the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) has not used High Speed Diesel (HSD) in August.

Generation from RFO was 1,080.48 GWh in September and constituted 8.39 per cent of total generation against 1,021.38 GWh or 7.27 per cent of total generation in August. The generation cost on RFO was recorded at Rs 34.6142/ kWh in September slightly less than Rs 35.6145/ kWh in August. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,205.50 GWh in September 2022, 9.36 per cent of total generation against 1,315.21 GWh, 9.36 per cent of total generation in August. However, generation cost on gas has increased to Rs 10.7489/ kWh against Rs 10.4930 per unit in August 2022.

Generation from RLNG was 1,821.18 GWh in September 14.14 per cent of total generation at Rs 26.0337/ kWh against 1,755.79 GWh (12.49 per cent of total generation) at Rs 24.7199 per unit in August, showing an increase Rs 2.70/ kWh.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,265.51 GWh in September 17.59 per cent of total generation against 1,873.98 GWh in August 2022. The cost of nuclear generation was Rs 1.0391 kWh. Electricity imported from Iran was 53.56 GWh at Rs 21.8453/ kWh in September against 54.47 GWh at Rs 20.9570 per unit in August. NEPRA is approving the cost provisionally because the agreement between Pakistan and Iran has expired.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 15.88 GWh at Rs 4.6741/ kWh against 17.92 GWh at a price of Rs 4.7544/kWh, generation from baggasse recorded at 34.03 GWh, price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 466.88 GWh, 3.63 per cent of total generation in September against 390.71 GWh, 3.63 of total generation. Generation was solar system was 73.44 GWh, 0.63 per cent of total generation in September 2022.

The total energy generation in September 2022 was recorded at 12,877.82 GWh at a basket price of Rs 9.9108/ kWh against 14,052.59 91 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 10.0587 per unit in August. The total cost of energy was Rs 127.630 billion in September against Rs 141.351 billion in August.

CPPA-G has sought negative adjustment of Rs 20 million as previous adjustment/ supplemental.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos n September 2022 was 12,877.82 GWh at a rate of Rs 10.1160/ kWh, total price of which was Rs 126.662 billion.

CPPA-G in its tariff adjustment request maintains that since the reference fuel charges for September 2022 was estimated at Rs 9.9114 kWh already built in proposed FCA whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 10.1160/ kWh per unit hence an increase of Paisa 20.46 kWh has been sought for September 2022 under FCA mechanism.

