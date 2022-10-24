AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto shares muted as miners, tech drag

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 08:54pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index was subdued on Monday, with losses in mining and technology stocks countering optimism following signs of a slowdown in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged down 0.1% at 18,835.65. The index hit a two-week high at the open.

Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed, with the benchmark S&P 500 up 0.1% and tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1% after data showed U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month in October.

Canada’s main stock index rallied on Friday along with U.S. shares after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December.

Focus will be on the Bank of Canada’s policy decision on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a nearly 75% chance of another supersized 75 bps rate hike.

“I don’t think the Bank of Canada, like the Federal Reserve, cares about the damage that they could be causing. They’re willing to put the economy into some sort of a recession to fight inflation,” said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Energy stocks rose almost 1% as crude prices gave up earlier losses. Brent crude was flat after falling more than $2 a barrel on concerns about demand from China.

Mining stocks were among the biggest drags on the main index as precious metal prices slid more than 1% against the dollar.

Among single stocks, NFI Group fell 15.3% after the bus manufacturer cut fiscal 2022 revenue guidance and warned of margin pressure from higher inflation.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto shares muted as miners, tech drag

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for two-day official visit

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister

ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana reference

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

KSE-100 rises 0.32%, driven by Pakistan's removal from FATF grey-list

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of cyclone

Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs

Read more stories