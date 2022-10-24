AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian-Iran ‘alliance’

AFP Published 24 Oct, 2022 08:48pm
Follow us

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised Israel’s neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia’s military partnership with Iran.

“This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time… it seems that it was adopted a long time ago – in 2014, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine,” Zelensky told a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“The decision ‘not to annoy’ the Kremlin, not to help Ukraine for real,” enabled the alliance between Moscow and Tehran, Zelensky said.

Zelensky has on several occasions criticised Israel for failing to firmly oppose Russian aggression.

The Israeli position has however evolved over recent months, from near neutrality to more forceful condemnations of Russia.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Still, on Monday, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov that “Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president also said Russia ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

“The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 ‘Shaheds’ from Iran,” Zelensky said during a speech at a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

It was not immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to Russia’s past purchases or new ones.

Zelensky also said “Iranian instructors came to teach Russians how to use drones” in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s speech came a few days ahead of legislative elections in Israel, on November 1.

Israel Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian-Iran ‘alliance’

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for two-day official visit

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister

ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana reference

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

KSE-100 rises 0.32%, driven by Pakistan's removal from FATF grey-list

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of cyclone

Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs

Read more stories