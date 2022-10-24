AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 10:59am
Under pressure in southern Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the frontline, and said the war was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”.

Ukraine warns Russia planning to destroy hydro dam

Conflict

  • Mykolaiv, site of the missile attack, has faced months of shelling and water shortages.

  • Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control.

  • Russian Defence Minister Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb”, but gave no evidence.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe, in response to Shoigu’s comments.

  • A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region’s governor said. Two pilots died in the crash, Russian media said.

  • Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal.

Diplomacy

  • US defence secretary Austin told Russian defence minister Shoigu in a telephone call that he “rejected any pretext for Russian escalation”.

  • Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to invstigate accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.

  • French President Macron said the Russian Orthodox Church was allowing itself to be manipulated by the country’s authorities to justify their war in Ukraine and urged it to resist such pressure.

  • US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi will attend a forum in Zagreb this week aimed at supporting Ukraine’s independence and the return of the Crimean peninsula to Kyiv.

Quotes

  • “Of course we don’t have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners,” Zelenskiy said.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine and Russia

