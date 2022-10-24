Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Under pressure in southern Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the frontline, and said the war was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”.

Ukraine warns Russia planning to destroy hydro dam

Conflict

Mykolaiv, site of the missile attack, has faced months of shelling and water shortages.

Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb”, but gave no evidence.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe, in response to Shoigu’s comments.

A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region’s governor said. Two pilots died in the crash, Russian media said.