AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in talks to direct new Star Wars film: report

BR Life & Style Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 04:28pm
Photo: Facebook Sharmeen Obaid
Photo: Facebook Sharmeen Obaid
Follow us

Fresh off a directorial stint in Marvel Studios’ 'Ms. Marvel' series, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct the new Star Wars film, in development by Damon Lindelof for Lucasfilm, reported Variety.

With the storyline still under wraps, 2019’s ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ was the last film to play in theaters with the studio focusing on its television projects since then. Lindelof will reportedly co-write the project.

He produced 2009’s 'Star Trek', and then produced and co-wrote 2013’s 'Star Trek Into Darkness', added Variety.

The studio reportedly has a number of films in development including this one for which a script and storyline are being developed.

It is being speculated that Obaid-Chinoy has been brought on early so that she can contribute to the vision and story, according to Deadline, which was the first to report the news.

Disney+ releases documentary short prior to the release of Ms. Marvel

Obaid-Chinoy is continuing to build on her strong ties with Disney after successfully directing several episodes of 'Ms. Marvel' for Marvel Studios. Lucasfilm has had a successful partnership with Disney+ with the release of a series of live-action productions — including 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Book of Boba Fett,' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' and 'Andor.'

Obaid-Chinoy's last project with Disney+, 'Ms. Marvel', focused on a young girl who discovers she has superhero powers and sets off on how to navigate that. The series was also monumental as it featured Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, with the back-story shedding plenty light on her South-Asian heritage. The series comprises plenty themes and tropes relevant to the South-Asian diaspora such as Partition, migration, identity and much more.

The series also boasted a multicultural cast, featuring actors and music from the subcontinent, such as Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

Best known for directing her Oscar-winning documentary shorts 'Saving Face' and 'A Girl in the River', 'The Price of Forgiveness', the Oscar and Emmy-winning director also recently committed to directing Paramount’s adaptation of 'Brilliance' which is being developed starring Will Smith, reported Deadline.

'Ms. Marvel': Backstory leaves some Muslim fans unhappy

Marvel Studios Star Wars Sharmeen-Obaid Chinoy

Comments

1000 characters

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in talks to direct new Star Wars film: report

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

Heat, then floods ruin Pakistani farmers’ livelihoods

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G seeks Rs100bn

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Read more stories