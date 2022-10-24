Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in talks to direct new Star Wars film: report

Fresh off a directorial stint in Marvel Studios’ 'Ms. Marvel' series, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct the new Star Wars film, in development by Damon Lindelof for Lucasfilm, reported Variety.

With the storyline still under wraps, 2019’s ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ was the last film to play in theaters with the studio focusing on its television projects since then. Lindelof will reportedly co-write the project.

He produced 2009’s 'Star Trek', and then produced and co-wrote 2013’s 'Star Trek Into Darkness', added Variety.

The studio reportedly has a number of films in development including this one for which a script and storyline are being developed.

It is being speculated that Obaid-Chinoy has been brought on early so that she can contribute to the vision and story, according to Deadline, which was the first to report the news.

Obaid-Chinoy is continuing to build on her strong ties with Disney after successfully directing several episodes of 'Ms. Marvel' for Marvel Studios. Lucasfilm has had a successful partnership with Disney+ with the release of a series of live-action productions — including 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Book of Boba Fett,' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' and 'Andor.'

Obaid-Chinoy's last project with Disney+, 'Ms. Marvel', focused on a young girl who discovers she has superhero powers and sets off on how to navigate that. The series was also monumental as it featured Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, with the back-story shedding plenty light on her South-Asian heritage. The series comprises plenty themes and tropes relevant to the South-Asian diaspora such as Partition, migration, identity and much more.

The series also boasted a multicultural cast, featuring actors and music from the subcontinent, such as Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

Best known for directing her Oscar-winning documentary shorts 'Saving Face' and 'A Girl in the River', 'The Price of Forgiveness', the Oscar and Emmy-winning director also recently committed to directing Paramount’s adaptation of 'Brilliance' which is being developed starring Will Smith, reported Deadline.

