Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 01:18pm
DUBAI: Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported.

These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes.

Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.

“They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents,” said Fars, without elaborating.

