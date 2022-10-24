AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Malaysia contributes $200,000 to PM Flood Relief Fund

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia has contributed $200,000 to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to assist the flood victims of Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh said that the contribution has been channelled to Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

“Malaysia extends its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense sufferings, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructures and properties as well as unprecedented socio-economic losses. The people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period,” he said.

The Acting High Commissioner hoped that the contribution would assist in easing the sufferings of the flood victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Malaysia flood victims PM flood relief fund Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia contributes $200,000 to PM Flood Relief Fund

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Read more stories