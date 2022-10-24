Malaysia contributes $200,000 to PM Flood Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia has contributed $200,000 to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to assist the flood victims of Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh said that the contribution has been channelled to Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

“Malaysia extends its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense sufferings, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructures and properties as well as unprecedented socio-economic losses. The people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period,” he said.

The Acting High Commissioner hoped that the contribution would assist in easing the sufferings of the flood victims.

