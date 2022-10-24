‘Serena Olympics 2022’ inaugurated

FAISALABAD: CEO Aziz Bolani inaugurated Serena Olympics 2022 by lighting the torch at bohran wali ground.

General Managers, Directors of Serena Hotel and a large number of lady workers participating in the Olympics were present on this occasion.

Acknowledging the efforts of Serena Hotel Faisalabad, Aziz Bolani paid tribute to all its team and said that with the participation of the young generation in sports, the nations become a force to raise the prestige of their country. He further said that in this era it has been proved wrong that women are weak and cannot make a name for themselves in sports. He said that at this time women are seen representing their country Pakistan alongside men, be it in the field of sports or in the field of education.

He said that in childhood we are taught that there is heaven under the feet of the mother, there is greatness and success in the service of the mother. He said that unfortunately now as we are moving forward in life, we are moving away from these matters, perhaps we are starting to consider ourselves more intelligent and wise than the prayers of the mother.

He said that we forget that just as Allah has given us all intelligence, He has also created women with the best qualities. I welcome all the women participating in this Olympics and hope that they will get prominent positions in the Olympics.

He said that corporate and associate class has different visions, which drive all business class forward. He said that we can play an important role in the economy and I hope that all the General Managers and Directors of Serena Hotels will play a full role in this. He said that we are lucky to be working with a great organization like Serena Hotel.

CEO Aziz Bolani said that the way Serena Hotel provides facilities and all kinds of support to its employees, hardly any other organization takes care of its employees in this way. Finally, he thanked all the employees of Serena Hotel Faisalabad and all the people involved in this Olympics, especially the media.

