AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse gains on strong earnings, oil prices; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 09:43pm
Follow us

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to rising oil prices and strong earnings, while the Qatari index retreated amid falling natural gas prices.

On Friday, crude prices settled up as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening dollar outweighed concern about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 1.3% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco and 1.8% increase in Riyad Bank, which reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Among other gainers, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia advanced 2.9%. Post trading hours, the company reported a quarterly net profit of 269.9 million riyals ($71.82 million), up from 18 million riyals a year ago.

Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, inched 0.3% higher, after posting a net profit of 4.725 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.98 billion riyals a year earlier. That was below the EFG Hermes estimate of 5.25 billion riyals.

Major Gulf bourses in red on volatile oil, global growth concerns

Separately, the kingdom’s crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investment in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals.

The Qatari index fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

The Qatari market could see more price corrections with natural gas prices falling sharply last week, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

“The commodity could extend losses as production outpaces expectations and warm weather limits demand, putting more pressure on the stock market,” he said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.2%, with Telecom Egypt losing 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,007

QATAR fell 0.5% to 12,594

EGYPT lost 0.2% to 10,258

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,866

OMAN fell 0.8% to 4,418

KUWAIT added 0.3% to 8,144

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi bourse gains on strong earnings, oil prices; Qatar falls

Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10bn in supply chain investment

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

FM Bilawal says laying siege on Islamabad is 'political extremism'

Russia strikes homes in south Ukraine, warns of escalation

Putin congratulates Xi on his third term, hopes to strengthen ties with China: Kremlin

Growing 'Davos in the Desert' a sign of Saudi clout

Saudi National Bank’s third quarter profit up 18.7%

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Read more stories