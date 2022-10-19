AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses in red on volatile oil, global growth concerns

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 07:32pm
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf turned negative on Wednesday, amid volatile oil prices and concerns around global economic growth, with the Dubai index snapping four sessions of gains.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.9% fall in top lender Emirates NBD, while Dubai Electricity and Water Authority closed 2% lower as the utility firm traded ex-dividend.

The Dubai bourse was volatile as concerns about a global recession continued to weigh on traders’ expectations, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

“The market could see some price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.2%, with telecoms firm e& falling 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.2% fall in Alinma Bank.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose as bullish signals like falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market offset bearish factors such as uncertain Chinese demand, lower gas prices and U.S. stocks releases.

In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI by 3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden planned to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Separately, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the value of industrial exports to 557 billion riyals by 2030 ($148 billion), state news agency SPA reported.

The Qatari index retreated 0.6%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advancing 1.8%.

According to analyst Takieddine, the Qatari market fell on a slide in natural gas prices and remained exposed to more losses.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.1% lower.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    eased 0.1% to 11,795
 ABU DHABI       down 0.2% to 10,067
 DUBAI           lost 0.6% to 3,389
 QATAR           dropped 0.6% to 12,652
 EGYPT           lost 0.1% to 10,156
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 1,867
 OMAN            fell 0.2% to 4,479
 KUWAIT          added 0.8% to 7,994
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf shares market

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses in red on volatile oil, global growth concerns

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories