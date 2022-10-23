Fahd Husain appointed as spokesperson for PM

ISLAMABAD: Syed Fahd Husain has been notified as spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with immediate effect by the Cabinet Division.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that in continuation of the division’s earlier notification dated May 14, 2022, the prime minister has assigned additional responsibility of spokesperson for the premier to Syed Fahd Husain, the special assistant to the prime minister on public policy and strategic communication, with immediate effect.

