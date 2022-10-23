PPP wants justice in ZAB judicial ‘murder’ reference: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday questioned that now when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given its verdict in the reference filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, when will justice be done in the case of former prime minister and PPP’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s (ZAB) judicial murder?

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that yesterday a ‘big hypocrite’ (IK) had been disqualified. “Earlier, Imran had proven himself to be an incompetent premier. But yesterday the ECP declared he was also involved in corrupt practices,” he added.

Memon wondered as to how the PTI chairman could object to the integrity of the chief election commissioner when he himself had appointed and called him an honest man.

Alleging that Imran had purchased expensive gifts at cheaper rates, the provincial minister said now the former prime minister would face a trial in the court. “He did not show the exact amount in his statement with which he bought these gifts,” he said.

PPP leader went on to say that not more than 200 to 300 people participated in each protest by the party. Memon demanded that the PTI workers setting properties on fire during yesterday’s protests should be taken to the task. “PTI leaders jumped over the ECP office’s gate yesterday,” he said.

Terming the removal of Pakistan’s name from the FATF’s grey list a ‘feat’, Memon claimed that the credit for that went to Bilawal. He said the failure of India to retain Pakistan’s name on the grey list was an extremely good news.